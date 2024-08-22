Ten members of the MK Party who have been expelled say their sacrifices which include resigning from their permanent jobs to be MPs and that the termination of their parliamentary positions has now undermined their livelihoods.
One of the expelled members, Thami Khuzwayo, said: “When we join a political organisation we know that whatever we do comes from the heart. We found ourselves being MPs and some of [expelled members] who were permanently employed consulted comrade Sihle [Ngubane] and asked him if we should resign from our jobs because we were going to parliament and he said they must resign.
“He did that knowing very well that two months down the line he [will] conspire with his friends and his group to expel them from parliament.”
Ngubane is the MK Party's chief whip.
The 10 expelled members said they have not received any formal expulsion letters and have not signed any resignation letters, and if such document exists then it may have been forged.
The group told a media briefing on Thursday morning that they were informed by Ngubane about their expulsion, while their resignations were reportedly submitted to the Speaker and secretary of parliament without any direct communications with them.
We resigned from our jobs to be MPs – expelled MK Party members
'Our expulsion constitutes fraud and serious violation of legal and procedural standards'
Image: Supplied
Ten members of the MK Party who have been expelled say their sacrifices which include resigning from their permanent jobs to be MPs and that the termination of their parliamentary positions has now undermined their livelihoods.
One of the expelled members, Thami Khuzwayo, said: “When we join a political organisation we know that whatever we do comes from the heart. We found ourselves being MPs and some of [expelled members] who were permanently employed consulted comrade Sihle [Ngubane] and asked him if we should resign from our jobs because we were going to parliament and he said they must resign.
“He did that knowing very well that two months down the line he [will] conspire with his friends and his group to expel them from parliament.”
Ngubane is the MK Party's chief whip.
The 10 expelled members said they have not received any formal expulsion letters and have not signed any resignation letters, and if such document exists then it may have been forged.
The group told a media briefing on Thursday morning that they were informed by Ngubane about their expulsion, while their resignations were reportedly submitted to the Speaker and secretary of parliament without any direct communications with them.
“This process is not only irregular but raises serious concerns about transparency and fairness,” said Khuzwayo.
“Our recent communications from parliament stated that our membership as MPs was terminated due to the loss of our party membership, we firmly believe this constitutes fraud and a serious violation of legal and procedural standards,” he said.
The group has taken the party to court on an urgent basis to reverse their expulsions.
The matter was, however, been postponed to September 3.
SowetanLIVE
Relaxed Zuma hosts MKP welcoming event days after expulsion from ANC
Zwane removed over allegations of mismanagement: MK Party
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos