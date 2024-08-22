Courtesy of SABC
Minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni will on Thursday brief the media on the outcomes of the cabinet meeting held on Wednesday.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH LIVE | Minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni gives update on cabinet meeting
Courtesy of SABC
Minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni will on Thursday brief the media on the outcomes of the cabinet meeting held on Wednesday.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Special ceremonial sitting of the Constitutional Court in honour of chief justice Zondo
WATCH | Mkhwebane's urgent gratuity court application continues
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos