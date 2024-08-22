An advocacy group for migrants says the stampede that left a person dead and 20 others injured at Tshwane Refugee Reception Centre raises significant concerns about the safety and treatment of asylum seekers in SA.
The incident happened on August 20 and resulted in the death of a non-national seeking asylum while many others were injured.
The Consortium for Refugees and Migrants in South Africa (CoRMSA) has since called for the urgent involvement of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in investigating the stampede.
CoRMSA has expressed its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased and offered support to those injured.
The organisation, which advocates for the rights of asylum seekers; refugees, and migrants, described the incident as devastating and emphasised the urgent need for "a thorough investigation to ensure accountability and prevent future tragedies".
CoRMSA spokesperson Vimbai Mataruse said the incident highlighted broader issues within the SA refugee reception system.
“The organisation noted that the frustrations experienced by asylum seekers, who often face months of uncertainty while waiting for documentation, may have contributed to the tragic events at the Tshwane centre.
“The organisation is closely monitoring the situation and awaits the outcome of the SAPS investigation, urging for justice and accountability in the wake of this tragic event,” said Mataruse.
'Stampede at refugee centre highlights problems for refugee seekers in SA'
Calls for investigation and reforms
Image: GARETH WILSON
She also said the UNHCR’s involvement was crucial in ensuring that the investigation is conducted without discrimination based on nationality.
Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said they have launched an investigation into the incident.
“Police can confirm that one person died and more than 20 sustained injuries and were taken to hospital, following a stampede at one of the government buildings in Pretoria on Tuesday. Police have since opened an inquest docket for investigation, "said Masondo.
The African Diaspora Forum's Bongani Mkwanazi said they were saddened by the death of one of the refugees.
“The ADF calls on the South African authorities to conduct an immediate and comprehensive investigation into this incident, addressing not only the causes of the stampede but also the broader systemic issues plaguing refugee reception centres.
“These centres, intended to provide refuge, have instead become sites of desperation due to overcrowding, long queues, and inadequate facilities. The ADF stands in solidarity with the affected families and remains committed to advocating for the rights and well-being of all migrants and asylum seekers in South Africa. Now is the time for action and reform,” said Mkwanazi.
