Samwu members block M1, M2 highways after wage dispute with Joburg City
Image: Antonio Muchave
About 10,000 City of Johannesburg employees affiliated to the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) on Thursday blocked off the M1 and M2 highways in Braamfontein and the Joburg CBD following a wage dispute with the employer.
Johannesburg Metro Police Department spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the aggrieved members took to the highway following an attempted engagement with the city's leadership after a wage dispute.
"The members have blocked off the M1 in both directions at Smit Street in Braamfontein and in both directions on the M2 in Selby, causing heavy traffic disruptions in the area. Despite the closure, it is reported that the members are not violent, and officers have been deployed to divert traffic," said Fihla.
According to Fihla, the situation was chock-a-block and that the higway was completely closed off. "We cannot confirm what time the highway will be cleared," he said.
Sowetan reached out to Samwu to find out why they had blocked the highway.
Spokesperson Thobani Nkosi said: “We can’t talk now ... we are currently in a meeting and we will speak to the media at 4pm."
SowetanLIVE
