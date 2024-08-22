As bits and pieces of the factors contributing to the deaths of the 21 youngsters at the Enyobeni Tavern come to light, aggrieved parents say they are shocked by the revelations.
In 2023, the victims’ families marched to the Woodbrook state mortuary in East London to demand a copy of the results of toxicology tests but were barred from entering.
The parents said they learnt through word of mouth that their children had died of crush asphyxiation.
New information emerging at Enyobeni inquest shocks families
But hope rises that cause of deaths will finally be revealed
Image: ziyanda zweni
