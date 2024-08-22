South Africa

New information emerging at Enyobeni inquest shocks families

But hope rises that cause of deaths will finally be revealed

By LEBO MJANGAZE and EMIHLE MBANGATHA - 22 August 2024 - 07:00
Relatives of the 21 victims that died at the Enyobeni Tavern in the Mdantsane regional court on Wednesday.
Image: ziyanda zweni

As bits and pieces of the factors contributing to the deaths of the 21 youngsters at the Enyobeni Tavern come to light, aggrieved parents say they are shocked by the revelations.

In 2023, the victims’ families marched to the Woodbrook state mortuary in East London to demand a copy of the results of toxicology tests but were barred from entering.

The parents said they learnt through word of mouth that their children had died of crush asphyxiation.

