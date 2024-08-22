South Africa

Mozambican sentenced for transporting undocumented people to Joburg

Information was received about two taxis transporting undocumented people

22 August 2024 - 08:30
Two taxi drivers, a bakkie driver and undocumented Mozambican passengers were arrested on Friday for contravening the Immigration Act.
Image: Supplied

The Barberton magistrate's court on Tuesday found Mozambican national Pedrol Adriano Moiane, 35, guilty and sentenced him for conspiring with two or more people to conduct an activity intended to contravene the Immigration Act. 

Moiane, who was the driver of one of the taxis found by police transporting undocumented people from Mozambique to Johannesburg was found guilty and sentenced to six months' imprisonment or a R3,000 fine.

He was arrested around 8pm on August 8 at Kaapmuiden, after information was received from Crime Intelligence regarding two taxis transporting the undocumented people.

Hawks spokesperson W/O Thandi Tshabalala said Kaapmuiden police, the local criminal record centre and border police followed up on the information.

“The taxis were stopped and searched on the N4 near Kaapmuiden, Mpumalanga. During the search, 16 women, 10 toddlers, four teenage girls and 15 men were found without proper documentation,” Tshabalala said.

Tshabalala said the suspects were charged and detained on allegations of kidnapping and aiding and abetting contravention of the Immigration Act, respectively.

The accused appeared before the Barberton magistrate's court on several occasions.

She said the case against the 16 Mozambican females was finalised on August 13 and they were all found guilty of contravention of the Immigration Act and sentenced to six months' imprisonment or a R2,000 fine.

The 15 Mozambican males were remanded in custody.

TimesLIVE

