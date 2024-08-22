MKP national organiser Floyd Shivambu part of the party's high command

During the media briefing, MKP secretary-general Sifiso Maseko read out a statement by Zuma, saying they were in the process of sending the "best of the best" to parliament, legislatures and councils.
"The MK Party will be led by the national high command, which will be comprised of commanders of different skill set and experiences. The high command of the MKP will be the highest decision-making body comprised of eight officials," he said.
"The leadership collective of the high command is as follows: president remains Jacob Zuma, deputy president John Hlophe, secretary-general Sifiso Maseko, the deputy secretary-general is Nombuso Mkhize and the national organiser is no other than Floyd Shivambu."
Former police minister Nkosinathi Nhleko was announced the party's national chairperson, while the deputy national chairperson is Wilson Sibiloane and treasurer-general Menzi Ngubane.
Earlier in the day, 10 members of the MK Party who have been expelled briefed the media in Cape Town, saying their sacrifices – which include resigning from their permanent jobs to be MPs – have now gone to waste, and that the termination of their parliamentary positions is undermining their livelihoods.
The 10 expelled members said they have not received any formal expulsion letters and have not signed any resignation letters, and if such document exists, then it may have been forged.
One of the expelled members, Thami Khuzwayo, said: “When we join a political organisation we know that whatever we do comes from the heart. We found ourselves being MPs and some of [expelled members] who were permanently employed consulted comrade Sihle [Ngubane] and asked him if we should resign from our jobs because we were going to parliament and he said they must resign."
The group has taken the party to court on an urgent basis to reverse their expulsions. The matter was postponed to September 3.
Hlophe said they could not comment on the matter because it was before the court.
MKP national organiser Floyd Shivambu part of the party's high command
Image: Lubabalo Lesolle
"I will never betray the revolution. We are not in the business of trying to please each other's egos."
These are the words of Floyd Shivambu, who was announced as MK Party's national organiser at a media briefing in Sandton, Johannesburg, on Thursday.
"We are in the business of building a revolutionary movement that is going to emancipate the black majority and Africans in particular, and we are unapologetic about that. That is what we stand for," he said.
Shivambu said if one day he is removed as MK Party's national organiser, which is accused of removing leaders often, he will remain its member.
"If I am removed as a member, I am going to be a volunteer and put posters even without the approval of the leadership. I am not here for opportunistic purposes," he said.
Party leader Jacob Zuma said Shivambu "will come to the books of history... because his politics is scientific".
"That is why his actions [of leaving the EFF] have become a big issue because it is a scientific issue," he said.
John Hlophe, the party's deputy president, described Shivambu as a "very experienced politician", adding that he was sharp like a razor and he would no doubt play a very important role as far as the MKP is concerned.
