IFP MP who reported wife 'missing' placed on 'special leave'

The party said all IFPYB matters will be handled by the office of national secretary of the IFPYB and during this period, Zondo is expected to attend to his personal and family matters.
With regards to the allegations made by his wife, the IFP said it believed the relevant law enforcement agencies should deal with them.
The party’s decision was informed by the fact that it has pledged support for the fight against gender-based violence and has always expressed commitment, through its policies and manifestos, to true and meaningful women’s empowerment.
“We therefore take this matter extremely seriously and wish to assure the public of our commitment to deal with this matter with the urgent priority and attention it deserves and requires,” said Hlengwa.
On Monday, Zondo issued a press statement appealing for information regarding his “missing wife”.
He said Dlomo-Zondo had been missing since Friday, August 16.
“The last time I spoke to Simenyiwe was around 11am on August 16 when she informed me that she was heading to Richards Bay for shopping,” he said.
“I was not at home when my wife left, so I am unable to provide a description of what she was wearing at the time. Since that conversation, I have been unable to contact her.
“I have since received alarming, coded messages that have caused me great concern for her safety.
“Her family and I are heartbroken, and we are asking the community to help us in any way possible. We are desperate for any information that could lead us to Simenyiwe.”
He said the two families were working closely with law enforcement and relevant government structures to ensure all necessary measures were being taken to locate his wife.
“I cannot express how important it is for us to find her. If you have seen her or have any information, please contact the local authorities or reach out to us directly,” said Zondo at the time.
Zondo, 32, was sworn in as an MP in June and was recently appointed as one of the party’s whips in parliament.
IFP MP who reported wife 'missing' placed on 'special leave'
The IFP has suspended its MP Sanele Zondo from his duties after allegations of gender-based violence made against him by his wife Simenyiwe Dlomo-Zondo on Instagram on Wednesday.
Earlier this week, Zondo reported his wife missing and called on South Africans to help find her.
IOL reported at the time that KwaZulu-Natal police had confirmed they were investigating the 28-year-old woman’s disappearance.
“After days of dread and anxiety, the IFP noted with relief today (Wednesday) that Mrs Simenyiwe Dlomo-Zondo, the wife of IFP Youth Brigade (IFPYB) national chairperson, Comrade Sanele Zondo has been located and is alive,” said the party’s national spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa in a statement.
“However, in light of the serious revelations and allegations of abuse and gender-based violence, which have been levelled by Mrs Zondo, against (her husband), the IFP wishes to (announce) that Sanele Zondo is placed on special leave from all party roles and responsibilities with immediate effect and until further notice.”
In an Instagram live, a teary Dlomo-Zondo said she was being abused by her husband. She said she was shocked to see Zondo referring to her as a “beloved wife” on a Facebook post about her disappearance and linking it to his political status.
“Why is he misleading people, why is he lying saying my going missing is about his political status,” she said speaking in Zulu.
