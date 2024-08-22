South Africa

Electricity pricing policy in review

The aim is to make the electricity price cost reflective

22 August 2024 - 07:12
Linda Ensor Parliamentary Correspondent
The mineral resources and energy department is undertaking a major review of the electricity pricing policy. Picture: SIPHIWE SIBEKO
The mineral resources and energy department is undertaking a major review of the electricity pricing policy. Picture: SIPHIWE SIBEKO

The mineral resources and energy department is undertaking a major review of the electricity pricing policy that governs the way the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) decides on electricity tariffs. 

The department will only be split into separate electricity and energy, and mineral and petroleum resources departments, as planned by President Cyril Ramaphosa, early in 2025. 

In a meeting of parliament’s electricity and energy committee on Wednesday, deputy electricity and energy minister Samantha Graham said the existing policy was “woefully inadequate” and would result in a “major, major catastrophe” if it were not changed, because people could not afford to pay for electricity. 

