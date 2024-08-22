Courier driver shot in attempted hijacking, rhino horn discovered in separate incidents on N2

A courier driver was shot in an attempted hijacking near the Mandini toll plaza on the N2 in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday.
Earlier on Thursday, police arrested suspects on the N2 for alleged possession of rhino horn.
IPSS medical rescue spokesperson Samantha Meyrick said the courier driver, who is in his late 30s, was travelling north when he was stopped by a vehicle with four armed suspects after passing the toll gate.
The armed men opened fire on the courier vehicle, critically injuring the driver.
“The passenger of the courier [vehicle] and armed security escort returned fire, reportedly injuring one suspect. The four suspects escaped in their vehicle empty-handed,” she said.
IPSS medical rescue advanced life support stabilised the driver. Due to the severity of his injuries, the Netcare medical helicopter was called to the scene to airlift him to a suitable medical facility.
“The crime scene was handed over to SAPS, who were on scene, for further investigation.”
Image: IPSS medical rescue
Meanwhile, three suspects aged between 25 and 39 were arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm on the N2 in Piet Retief, Mpumalanga.
Image: Supplied
This after police received a tip-off from a whistle-blower about a vehicle travelling from the direction of KwaZulu-Natal towards Piet Retief, spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli said.
Piet Retief visible policing members responded immediately and the vehicle was intercepted on the N2 at Idalia in Piet Retief. Two men aged 26 and 39 and a woman aged 25 were found inside the vehicle.
“The vehicle was thoroughly searched, and two rhino horns were discovered concealed next to the vehicle’s engine. The suspects could not provide any permit to possess the rhino horns and were apprehended and charged with unlawful possession of the endangered species’ body parts,” Mdhluli said.
The three are expected to appear in the Piet Retief magistrate's court on Thursday.
