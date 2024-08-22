The community of Eldorado Park believes the stabbing incident at Lancea Vale Secondary School is as a result of gangsterism permeating the institution and are asking the department of education and all parents to intervene.
This as a pupil from the school remains in hospital after he was stabbed last week. Three classrooms were torched at the school on Tuesday and two pupils have been arrested for the incident.
The community and school governing body (SGB) said they were used to fist fights but the stabbing had left them shocked and concerned about their children's safety.
"It's not a school that influences pupils but the environment outside, and the violence outside seems to make it inside the school premises. Sometimes you even see pupils from other schools jumping over the fence to fight with the school's pupils," said a community member who asked not to be named.
There were shooting incidents at two other schools in the area, leading to the Gauteng department of education suspending pupils involved in the shootings at Willow Crescent Secondary and Boekenhout Primary schools.
Education spokesperson Steve Mabona said according to information at their disposal, a boy from Kliptown Secondary School gained access to Willow Crescent Secondary School carrying a knife. He was with three other boys from the community, including a pupil of Willow Crescent, who is alleged to be a gang member.
Mabona said this resulted in a confrontation among pupils and shots were fired on the school premises.
Community asks for help to end chaos at Eldorado Park schools
Gangsterism blamed for burning of classrooms after pupil's stabbing
Police are yet to arrest anybody in connection with last week's stabbing incident Lancea Vale SGB chairperson Michelle Ullbricht said: "I wouldn't say the school is violent but there are some bad elements like at any other school. [Outside confrontations] sometimes spill into the school. Some fights are not as violent as the ones like stabbing, I mean children do fight and I suppose it is somewhat normal.
"[But] recently, it has been out of control. This is very painful, parents are very angry because the question is, why are our own children damaging our infrastructure? We need intervention and things to change. We know about the challenges that happen in the community, the substance abuse, etc and all of these things influence the pupils," she said.
Ullbricht said with the growing violence at the school, they hope to add more security to the already seven guards they have.
"What happens is that when there is a fight, some children [from other schools] would jump into the schoolyard and we cannot control that, and what we are requesting is more security so that we have someone patrolling the fence all the time," she said.
Ullbricht said the fire started in the boys' bathroom.
"I was in my office when two educators came in for fire extinguishers; they tried to control the fire but later came back and asked us to phone the fire brigade because one of the classes was still on fire. The fire spread and gutted three classrooms. I know that some learners were apprehended yesterday and they have appeared in court. These learners are from grades 8 and 9," said Ullbricht.
A teacher said she believed the torching of the classrooms was in retaliation to strict weapon searches the school was now conducting due to rising incidents of violence.
"These children are getting out of hand. They bring guns and knives to school, threatening one another. The gangsters are also to blame because they influence these pupils.
"Pupils also get high from drugs and become destructive and start damaging property," said the teacher.
A concerned community member said the school's pupils often commit crimes just outside of its fences.
"Around the corner of the road, where it's marked 'Uber hijack hotspot' should tell you everything. These children would either rob the Ubers or hijack them... it's gotten out of hand that they don't even care if you are there watching.
"They are so brazen and it's become such a normal occurrence. Although not all children are part of these gangs or are violent, it affects them as well," she said.
