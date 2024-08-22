The City of Cape Town’s metal theft unit has apprehended a suspect for tampering with electricity metering infrastructure after they allegedly facilitated and offered customers meter bypasses to avoid paying for electricity.
“This criminal activity undermines the city's efforts to ensure fair and accurate billing and maintain the integrity of its utility services. This arrest highlights the city's commitment to crack down on electricity infrastructure thieves and fraudsters,” said energy MMC Xanthea Limberg.
“We applaud the swift response by the city's metal theft unit and law enforcement authorities. The suspect is in police custody and subject to an investigation by the SAPS,” she said.
Safety and security MMC JP Smith urged residents who have information about suspected electricity thieves and fraudsters to provide anonymous tip-off by calling 021 480 7700.
Tips for residents:
- always verify the work order number when an official visits your home;
- check the official's city-issued identification card;
- the ID card must display the city logo, the name and surname of the staff member or mandated contractor and must contain an embedded photo of the staff member or mandated contractor;
- if unsure, use the city's call centre on 0860 103 089; and
- report suspicious behaviour to the city's law enforcement agencies or to the SAPS.
“The city is committed to ensuring further arrests to put offenders behind bars,” said Smith.
TimesLIVE
City of Cape Town metal theft unit nab suspect for tampering with electricity infrastructure
Image: Michael Kimberley
TimesLIVE
