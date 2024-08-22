A woman and her nephew appeared in court today over allegations that they defrauded a pensioner of more than R2m when she went looking for love on a dating website.
Kgotlelelo Molokoane, 42, and her nephew Thabang, 34, appeared at the Palm Ridge magistrate's court today for allegedly defrauding Joanne Katz of R2m in a sophisticated Tinder scam 10 years ago.
Katz died of natural causes this year. She was 77 years old.
According to the state, in August 2014, Katz met a man on Tinder who introduced himself as Shane Brandauer. He claimed to be a self-employed medical supply contractor with a lucrative contract at Olivedale Hospital.
At the time, Katz was 67 years old and a widow.
Over time, Brandauer gained Katz's trust and convinced her to invest in his purported company, promising substantial returns from the hospital contract. Trusting the man she believed to be her romantic partner, Katz is said to have transferred R2,020,000 to two bank accounts held by Brandauer, said the state.
Aunt, nephew accused of scamming pensioner of R2m appear in court
Even though Katz gave Brandauer the money, they had never met in person.
After getting the money, Brandauer went quiet after multiple failed attempts to get hold of him, Katz went to the police.
When police followed the money trial, they found that the money had been sent to Molokoane and Thabang.
Investigations then revealed that Brandauer was a fictitious persona created by the aunt and nephew to facilitate the scam.
Police also found that there was no Shane Brandauer who was ever awarded a tender at Olivedale Hospital.
They then arrested the two and charged them with fraud, theft, and contravening the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.
The matter has been postponed to September 30.
