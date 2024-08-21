Courtesy of SABC News
A special ceremonial sitting of the Constitutional Court will be held on Wednesday in honour of chief Justice Raymond Zondo.
The farewell comes as Zondo is retiring at the end of the month after a judicial career spanning 27 years.
WATCH LIVE | Special ceremonial sitting of the Constitutional Court in honour of chief justice Zondo
