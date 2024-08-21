Two pupils arrested for allegedly starting a fire at a secondary school

Gauteng police spokesperson Col Mavela Masondo said while police were doing preliminary investigations, the teachers from this school pointed out the two pupils they suspected to have set alight the school.
Image: Supplied
Schooling has been affected at Lancea Vale Secondary School in Eldorado Park following a fire that destroyed three classrooms on Tuesday afternoon.
Police said two pupils have been arrested for allegedly starting the fire.
"Three classrooms have been destroyed and cannot be utilised at all. There is debris and structural damage to part of the block where these classes are situated," read part of a letter addressed to parents and guardians.
"We need to cordon off the area and clean the debris caused by the fire, for this reason, we will not have the school for grades 8 and 11 tomorrow, August 21 only," stated the school letter.
