Three siblings arrested after the lifeless body of their 71-year-old father was found with bullet wounds at their home appeared at the Balfour magistrate's court yesterday
It is not yet known when Mshanyana James Molefe was killed, but a neighbour’s child who had been asked to go and check on him as he had not been seen for two days discovered his bullet-riddled body slumped on the couch on Saturday in Villiers, Free State.
The case, however, is in the hands of Mpumalanga police. "The victim had multiple visible gunshot wounds and some empty cartridges were found on the scene. The siblings were arrested the same day," said Col Donald Mdhluli.
Mdhluli said preliminary investigations have revealed that Molefe had previously applied for, and was granted, a protection order against his children.
The trio – Pat Molefe, 45, Nnana Molefe, 36, and Mamotseki Molefe, 45 – was arrested in Heidelberg, Gauteng.
Trio had ‘volatile relations’ with father
Molefe had court order on siblings
The matter was heard in the Balfour magistrates' court in Mpumalanga yesterday and matter was postponed to August 27.
Molefe’s nephew Philemon Ditshego, 47, told Sowetan that the relationship between his uncle and his children was volatile and he had even told the family that he had taken a protection order against them.
Ditshego said despite knowing about the unhealthy relationship, he was shocked when they were informed about Molefe's death and the subsequent arrest of his children.
“Although we were not close with [my uncle's] children, we knew they never loved or respected their father; but we never thought they would resort to killing him. We are very broken as a family,” said Ditshego.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson in Mpumalanga Monica Nyuswa said charges had not been laid against the man's fourth child, who has been released.
"The three suspects remain in custody and the investigation is still ongoing," she said.
