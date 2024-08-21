One suspect has been arrested in Midrand and police have launched a manhunt for others linked to the attempted assassination of two taxi bosses on Olifantsfontein and Lever roads on Tuesday.
Gauteng police have launched a search for suspects behind the shooting that left two taxi owners and two bystanders wounded.
Police spokesperson Lt Col Mavela Masondo said the taxi owners left a meeting and were being escorted by security officers when the vehicles in which they were travelling were attacked and shot at by the suspects at about 3.30pm on Tuesday.
A shoot-out ensued between the suspects and security officers.
“Two taxi owners and two bystanders were hit and sustained injuries. They were taken to the nearest medical care centre,” Masondo said.
He said one suspect was left behind when the two others drove away. Police were alerted and responded swiftly. The suspect left behind was found with an AK-47 magazine not far from the scene. The suspect was arrested and police are searching for the others.
Masondo said police have opened a case of attempted murder.
The arrested suspect will appear before the local magistrate's court soon.
TimesLIVE
Taxi owners, bystanders injured in shoot-out with attackers
Image: Supplied
One suspect has been arrested in Midrand and police have launched a manhunt for others linked to the attempted assassination of two taxi bosses on Olifantsfontein and Lever roads on Tuesday.
Gauteng police have launched a search for suspects behind the shooting that left two taxi owners and two bystanders wounded.
Police spokesperson Lt Col Mavela Masondo said the taxi owners left a meeting and were being escorted by security officers when the vehicles in which they were travelling were attacked and shot at by the suspects at about 3.30pm on Tuesday.
A shoot-out ensued between the suspects and security officers.
“Two taxi owners and two bystanders were hit and sustained injuries. They were taken to the nearest medical care centre,” Masondo said.
He said one suspect was left behind when the two others drove away. Police were alerted and responded swiftly. The suspect left behind was found with an AK-47 magazine not far from the scene. The suspect was arrested and police are searching for the others.
Masondo said police have opened a case of attempted murder.
The arrested suspect will appear before the local magistrate's court soon.
TimesLIVE
Limpopo taxi driver and passenger killed in hail of bullets
Two wanted murder and robbery suspects fatally wounded in shoot-out with KZN police
Mchunu lauds ‘swift response’ of police involved in raid at Limpopo ‘firearm’ facility
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos