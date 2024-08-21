An outdated, handwritten and non-complaint application form , lack of police clearance certificates and an agent making submission on behalf of all applicants.
'Outdated, handwritten forms secured Libyan group passage to SA'
Papers issued by Dirco official at mission in Tunisia
An outdated, handwritten and non-complaint application form , lack of police clearance certificates and an agent making submission on behalf of all applicants.
These are some of the discrepancies home affairs minister Leon Schrieber says were found during investigations into how 95 Libyans arrested at a military training camp in White River, Mpumalanga, acquired their visas.
Investigations have revealed that there was no indication on some application forms that the applicants were applying for study visas, but an official at the diplomatic mission “decided to grant [them] study visas”.
It said an official from the department of international relations and cooperation (Dirco) in Tunis bypassed standard protocols due to offline systems. Critical information such as the place of birth were omitted in some applications, while other applicants did not provide addresses in their country of origin.
These revelations in parliament came just two days after the Libyans were deported on Sunday. Their deportation happened just a few days after the National Prosecuting Authority dropped the charge of contravention of the Immigration Act the group was facing, saying there were no prospects of a successful prosecution.
Schrieber said this was one of the cases that posed a threat to national security. “They are symptoms of a systemic crisis that threaten the national security interests of the Republic," he said .
Home affairs director-general Tommy Makhode said the official indicated that the systems at the embassy were off-line at the time of issuance, “hence the handwritten documents”.
He said: “On July 18, 2024, the acting chief director confirmed with the Dirco mission in Tunis that the visa was valid and that 95 visas had been issued to Libyan nationals for training at the White River Academy.
“The acting chief director questioned the Dirco official on why the documents were issued without consulting her supervisors or the desk at Dirco. These visas were handwritten, a practice that raised serious concerns, given the potential for forgery and misrepresentation.”
Makhode said the official informed the acting chief director that she received no response from the desk and, therefore, proceeded with issuing the documents. “The official also confirmed verbally, when questioned, that she did not consult, seek advice or obtain authorisation from the department of home affairs,” he said.
“Further questions were posed to her with regards to informing other security cluster members such as SSA (State Security Agency) or military attachés, to which no satisfactory response was given.”
The investigation found that the letter of acknowledgement submitted by White River Academy was not verified.
Schrieber questioned how SA can be seen as a serious nation when it still permitted entry with forged, handwritten documents. “How can it be that we expect home affairs to do its job – or indeed to hold the minister accountable – when [the department] does not even have effective management control over some of the officials processing visa applications at foreign missions,” he said.
According to the Border Management Authority (BMA), since the interception of the 95 Libyans, 114 Libyans entered SA while 97 departed.
“On July 18, 2024, the BMA became aware through Intelligence reports that there was an influx of Libyan nationals entering South Africa. Following this intelligence report, all ports of entry were informed to be on high alert for Libyan nationals,” the authority said.
“On July 19, 2024, ORTIA [OR Tambo International Airport] intercepted three Libyans carrying study visas that allowed them to enter the country for purposes of receiving security training. However, after further investigations, it was established these Libyans were misrepresenting themselves, and were duly refused entry on those basis.”
The BMA said the 95 Libyans entered SA in four batches from April 21 to May 29, each group carrying study visas issued for a 36-month training period with Milites Dei Security Services.
Schrieber said until home affairs was digitally transformed, the system will continue to be abused. “Incidents of identity theft, long queues, visa fraud and corruption will keep happening, over and over and over again, forever, if we fail to digitally transform home affairs. I can tell you honestly and sincerely that instances like these – and potentially much worse – will keep happening for as long as home affairs processes are manual, paper-based and vulnerable to human discretion,” said Schrieber.
