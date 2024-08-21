Limpopo police have confirmed an investigation into the death of an awaiting trial prisoner who was found dead in the Seshego police station's holding cells earlier this week.
Limpopo police probe ‘sudden death’ of awaiting trial inmate in holding cells
Limpopo police have confirmed an investigation into the death of an awaiting trial prisoner who was found dead in the Seshego police station's holding cells earlier this week.
The 38-year-old man was on trial for rape at the time of his death on August 19.
Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said: "Preliminary reports indicate the deceased was discovered unconscious during a routine check-up and was certified dead by emergency medical services.
"The deceased was facing trial for an alleged rape committed in January and had made several court appearances, with his next scheduled appearance set for September 3."
Ledwaba confirmed police were investigating the circumstances around his sudden death and had opened an inquest docket.
He said the Independent Police Investigative Directorate is also investigating the matter.
