Large village has had no police station since 2002

“Sometimes they don’t even answer the phone. Criminals steal electric cables here on the streets but KwaMhlanga police do not come here to patrol.”
Another resident, Nomasonto Msiza, said her daughter is looking for a job and has to go to KwaMhlanga to get documents certified. “I sympathise with the families of the police [officers] who were killed. It is now more than 20 years since that incident happened and we should be having another police station by now.”
Moloto is a big village in Gauteng, near the border with Mpumalanga, in the Thembisile Hani local municipality. The village is on the side of the busy R573. It is about an hour's drive from Pretoria.
“There are many accidents on this [Moloto] road,” said taxi driver Jabulani Kabini. “We need a police station in this village so that we can quickly report drivers who drive recklessly and fight with us on this road.”
Kabini said he was involved in a minor accident on the R573 in December 2022, and had to travel to KwaMhlanga police station to report the crash and get the accident report.
At the fenced-off site of the satellite police station is a small house and shack with broken windows, and another shack partly painted in Ndebele traditional designs.
Mpumalanga provincial police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli confirmed during a telephonic interview last week that Moloto satellite police station had been closed by the SAPS management in 2002.
He said the station was closed because two police officers were shot dead by criminals, who also stole their firearms. Other officers were wounded during the attack.
Mdhluli said there were no plans to open the station again. “The safety of our members is also important, just like the safety of our communities. When you put members in a police station, you must also consider their safety.”
Mdhluli said Mpumalanga police sympathised with Moloto residents who have to travel to KwaMhlanga police station to report crimes or to seek other services.
Mdhluli said police vehicles were assigned to wards according to a sector policing model and that there should be enough vehicles to service Moloto.
He said phones at KwaMhlanga police station are always working, unless load reduction has been implemented.
Large village has had no police station since 2002
Satellite cop shop closed after two cops were shot dead
Image: Warren Mabona
Moloto village in Mpumalanga has been without a police station since 2002, when the satellite police station was closed after two police officers were shot dead at the station.
The village has more than 17,500 households.
Resident Michael Phahlane said he has to spend R64 for a round trip in a taxi from Moloto to KwaMhlanga, about 18km away, to report crimes or to have documents certified. Phahlane said other residents who do not have money to travel have to walk or hitchhike.
“There is a lot of crime here and we need a police station. We hear sounds of gunfire almost every night. People fire guns very often because they know that there are no police officers who can arrest them. I don’t even want to be in the streets late at night as I’m scared of being shot or robbed.”
Another resident, Pinkie Masilela, said KwaMhlanga police do not respond quickly to the complaints. “When you make a phone call to KwaMhlanga police station, the police officers will tell you that all the police vans are out,” said Masilela.
“Sometimes they don’t even answer the phone. Criminals steal electric cables here on the streets but KwaMhlanga police do not come here to patrol.”
Another resident, Nomasonto Msiza, said her daughter is looking for a job and has to go to KwaMhlanga to get documents certified. “I sympathise with the families of the police [officers] who were killed. It is now more than 20 years since that incident happened and we should be having another police station by now.”
Moloto is a big village in Gauteng, near the border with Mpumalanga, in the Thembisile Hani local municipality. The village is on the side of the busy R573. It is about an hour's drive from Pretoria.
“There are many accidents on this [Moloto] road,” said taxi driver Jabulani Kabini. “We need a police station in this village so that we can quickly report drivers who drive recklessly and fight with us on this road.”
Kabini said he was involved in a minor accident on the R573 in December 2022, and had to travel to KwaMhlanga police station to report the crash and get the accident report.
At the fenced-off site of the satellite police station is a small house and shack with broken windows, and another shack partly painted in Ndebele traditional designs.
Mpumalanga provincial police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli confirmed during a telephonic interview last week that Moloto satellite police station had been closed by the SAPS management in 2002.
He said the station was closed because two police officers were shot dead by criminals, who also stole their firearms. Other officers were wounded during the attack.
Mdhluli said there were no plans to open the station again. “The safety of our members is also important, just like the safety of our communities. When you put members in a police station, you must also consider their safety.”
Mdhluli said Mpumalanga police sympathised with Moloto residents who have to travel to KwaMhlanga police station to report crimes or to seek other services.
Mdhluli said police vehicles were assigned to wards according to a sector policing model and that there should be enough vehicles to service Moloto.
He said phones at KwaMhlanga police station are always working, unless load reduction has been implemented.
Limpopo police offer R20k reward for information leading to arrest of notorious criminal on the run
Asked about KwaMhlanga police station’s response time, Mdhluli said police do not share information of this sort with the public because criminals would use it against them.
He said police prioritised cases where a person’s life is in danger, those involving children, women, vulnerable groups or where someone is held hostage with a firearm.
According to Mdhluli, residents of Moloto requested their own police station in 2018 and 2019. He said a study is currently being conducted into the establishment of a station in Moloto.
“The matter has been taken up and several meetings have been held by the national and provincial office. We are hopeful and we also got information that a stand has been identified,” said Mdhluli.
He said KwaMhlanga station received six new police officers from the 700 new recruits deployed across Mpumalanga’s 90 police stations in December 2023.
“We work within the resources we have to ensure that we provide excellent professional service to members of the public,” said Mdhluli.
Spokesperson for Thembisile Hani local municipality Simphiwe Mokako said according to a municipal study in 2019, there were 17,557 households in Moloto. – GroundUp
Four guards dead in suspected Phoenix 'drug turf war'
Limpopo taxi driver and passenger killed in hail of bullets
Debate continues as 31 suspects killed in shoot-outs with KZN cops since April
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos