EFF’s Veronica Mente is staying put

The EFF’s national chairperson Veronica Mente has no plans to leave the party.

There has been speculation about her future in the EFF since Floyd Shivambu’s departure last week after allegations of a fallout with party leader Julius Malema over the government of national unity (GNU) talks and positions allegedly offered to the party by ANC negotiators.

Sources opposed to Malema have claimed former deputy president Shivambu’s resentment began building when he discovered Malema had scuppered the EFF’s prospects of joining the GNU, in which he could have served as deputy finance minister. The sources also claimed Malema had arranged for Mente to take up the position of deputy speaker in the National Assembly, but changed his mind after he failed to secure the second deputy president position for himself.

Malema has disputed claims he interfered in the negotiations, adding there was no offer for Shivambu to become deputy finance minister.

He, however, confirmed telling President Cyril Ramaphosa that if he constituted a minority government with the ANC’s 40%, the EFF would support him but demand that Mente be made deputy speaker to hold government accountable.