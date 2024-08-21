Zizi Kodwa's lawyer says the corruption charges his client faces were damaging to him reputationally and politically and had also cost him his position in parliament.
“These allegations hanging over his head are damaging to him reputationally, politically, and just as a human being. In the eyes of others, he is viewed as a corrupt person. It has cost him his career in cabinet, it has cost him position in parliament,” said Zola Majavu.
Kodwa, who is a former minister of sports, arts and culture and Jehan Mackay, a businessman and former executive at EOH Holdings, appeared at the Palm Ridge magistrate's court on Wednesday. They are facing corruption charges that allegedly involve bribes and luxury perks totalling more than R1.6m.
Kodwa is accused of receiving these bribes between April 2015 and February 2016, which included cash payments and luxury accommodations.
Mackay is alleged to have paid these bribes to secure lucrative government contracts. Both have denied the charges and are out on R30,000 bail each.
Corruption charges are damaging Zizi Kodwa reputationally, politically — Zola Majavu
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Mackay wants charges against him dropped and Majavu expressed disappointment regarding the delay that was causing and said the application has a dampening effect on his client.
“And you can imagine, very few people would treat him [without] suspicion at the moment. So, his life is done. But it's not unique to him. Anyone who is accused of any wrongdoing has to be subjected to the process. So, we don't want any special treatment for him. But I must protect his rights. But be that as it may, he does not locate himself above the law, so we are happy that the due process is unfolding. We’ve got no complaints.
“We have to respect the rights of accused number one, who is taking an approach that is a bit disappointing for us because we were hoping to set a trial date today. But we are colleagues. We understand that sometimes the pendulum does swing, and when it swings, it swings a bit slow,” Majavu said.
According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Mackay’s legal team applied to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to review the decision made by the regional head of the Specialised Commercial Crime Unit and the prosecutor.
NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the move was part of the legal mechanisms available within the criminal justice system.
“And this is part of the course mechanisms that we have as the criminal justice system, specifically the NPA, where the accused person has the right to lodge such representations up to the Office of the National Director of Public Prosecutions.
She said the strength of the case will be tested by the trial court, and that the NPA was ready to proceed with the trial.
“Ours is to present all evidential material and for the court to make its determination. Among the court’s remarks will be about the strength of the state case. We can confirm as the NPA that we are ready to proceed with the trial. We have sufficient evidence that we can present before the court,” said Mjonondwane.
The matter has been postponed to September 10.
SowetanLIVE
