South Africa

Suspect nabbed in possession of 34 passports at Lebombo port of entry to Mozambique

20 August 2024 - 19:12
A suspect in possession of 34 passports was arrested at the Lebombo port of entry to Mozambique.
Image: Supplied: BMA

Border Management Authority (BMA) guards arrested a suspect in possession of 34 passports on Monday at the Lebombo port of entry to Mozambique.

According to the BMA, its guards discovered 34 passports accompanied by banknotes in the suspect’s possession during a routine inspection. Of these 34 passports, 32 belonged to Mozambican nationals, and two were identified as belonging to Angolan nationals.

The authority's spokesperson Mmemme Mogotsi said a case of possession of suspected stolen property has been opened and further investigations are under way to determine the origins of the passports.

BMA commissioner Dr Michael Masiapato lauded the vigilance and dedication of the BMA border guards. He said the successful arrest and confiscation of the passports is a message to the facilitators of illegal movements who continue to undermine the border control systems.

“We will continue to charge them criminally with aiding and abetting, as prescribed by the Immigration Act. The BMA border guards’ keen attention to detail and commitment to safeguarding our ports is crucial in our ongoing efforts to combat illegal activities and rooting out corruption taking place in the border law enforcement area. We are proud of their contribution to maintaining the integrity of our nation's ports of entry,” he said.

TimesLIVE

