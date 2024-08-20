The National Prosecuting Authority says no evidence proves that a man arrested at the airport and suspected to be a kingpin behind the kidnappings of businessmen was actually behind the crimes.
The man was arrested at the OR Tambo International Airport on Sunday while arriving from Zambia.
Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe did not want to comment on whether the man has since been released from custody.
“The evidence at our disposal does indicate to us that he has a case to answer. We will not comment further on this because we wouldn't like to jeopardise the case that is still before the court. We still have seven in custody [arrested in July]. So, all is not lost. No further comment will be provided at this stage,” Mathe said.
The 40-year-old man was taken to the Roodepoort magistrate's court on Tuesday, but he never appeared before the magistrate. It later turned out that his case had not been enrolled.
NPA says no evidence links arrested suspect to kidnapping of businessmen
Case against suspected kingpin not enrolled
Image: ISTOCK
The National Prosecuting Authority says no evidence proves that a man arrested at the airport and suspected to be a kingpin behind the kidnappings of businessmen was actually behind the crimes.
The man was arrested at the OR Tambo International Airport on Sunday while arriving from Zambia.
Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe did not want to comment on whether the man has since been released from custody.
“The evidence at our disposal does indicate to us that he has a case to answer. We will not comment further on this because we wouldn't like to jeopardise the case that is still before the court. We still have seven in custody [arrested in July]. So, all is not lost. No further comment will be provided at this stage,” Mathe said.
The 40-year-old man was taken to the Roodepoort magistrate's court on Tuesday, but he never appeared before the magistrate. It later turned out that his case had not been enrolled.
Speaking to SowetanLIVE, NPA's regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonodwane said it was “not enrolled. [There is] no evidence linking the suspect to the offence”.
After the man's arrest on Sunday, Mathe had said: “He is specifically linked to the kidnapping of a 63-year-old businessman. The businessman was kidnapped in Helderkruin, Roodepoort, in July. He was rescued on the same day that police discovered R300m worth of crystal meth at two properties in Fourways and a hotel in Bruma.”
Mathe had earlier said officers have been keeping a close watch on the 40-year-old's movements.
She had also said the man is also linked to the kidnapping of a 63-year-old businessman in Helderkruin, Roodepoort, in July.
SowetanLIVE
Another Gqeberha businessman kidnapped, search on
Another kidnapped Portuguese businessman rescued, 5 arrests at Nancefield hostel
Kidnapped Portuguese businessman rescued, nine arrested, including a cop
Kidnapped businessman rescued in Western Cape, 11 arrested
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos