HeraldLIVE
NMU’s woman in science reaches the stars
Image: SUPPLIED
How does a little girl growing up in a township come to believe it is possible to reach for the stars?
It is a question Nelson Mandela University Prof Zukiswa Zingela, who has been named the 2024 Distinguished Woman Researcher at the SA Women in Science Awards, once asked herself.
Zingela, the executive dean of health sciences at NMU, was one of 14 national finalists, and was honoured at a special awards ceremony in White River, near Mbombela (Nelspruit), on Thursday.
She also took home a cash prize of R105,000.
The awards are organised by the department of science and innovation.
In his welcome address, science and innovation minister Blade Nzimande said: “This is one of the flagship projects of the [department] and honours some of SA’s best women researchers and scientists.”
The theme of the awards this year was “Transitioning towards an innovation economy: the role of women leaders in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM)”.
Zingela has been recognised for her work across a range of projects, reflecting her innovations in science and achievements in psychiatry.
“Winning this award is acknowledgment for the intellectual property contribution from myself, Dr Pumeza Kota-Nyati and Prof Zoleka Soji,” she said, referring to their work on the Enhanced Preparedness Training (EPT) project at NMU.
“My first love is medicine, while mental health and empowering others through education and sharing of knowledge are my passion.
“This is what drives the work I do.
“When the accolades and awards follow, I see them as a cloak of honour one has to wear, if only to inspire others.
“How else is a little girl growing up in Zwide to believe it is possible to reach for the stars in whatever field you set your heart on?”
Earlier this year, Zingela released her book, EPT to Bloom, stemming from the Enhanced Preparedness Training programme she developed during the Covid-19 pandemic.
This programme is now also a short learning course offered at NMU, with the support of Soji and Kota-Nyati.
It focuses on enhancing coping skills, mental wellness and resilience.
In addition to her research and publications, the award also acknowledged Zingela’s regional, national and international leadership profile, including serving on the Medical and Dental Professionals Board, and being vice-chair of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Mental Health.
Zingela is also a member of the International Narcotics Control Board.
She served as the first vice-president in 2022 and second vice-president in 2023.
She is now the rapporteur of the board.
The SA Women in Science Awards profiles women scientists and researchers who serve as role models for younger women, and encourages those who are starting their careers as researchers and scientists to continue in STEM-related careers.
Visiting US academic Dr Sonya T Smith, director of the Atmospheric Sciences Programme and Professor of Engineering at Howard University, presented the keynote address at the awards celebration.
“According to recent statistics, black women make up just 2% of the science and engineering workforce in the US,” she said, due to a “complex web of systemic barriers”.
“For centuries the contributions of women, black women in particular, have been marginalised, overlooked and undervalued.
“Despite the odds, black women have always been involved in science and technology.”
Smith cited the three African-American mathematicians popularised in the film, Hidden Figures, and Nasa astronaut Dr Mae Carol Jemison, the first African-American woman to travel to space.
“All these women not only broke barriers, but shattered stereotypes, proving that excellence in science and engineering knows no racial or gender boundaries.
“Their stories are not just the tales of individual triumph, they are testament to the resilience, brilliance and potential of women in fields we’re often told we don’t belong in.”
The SA Women in Science Awards rotate across SA’s nine provinces, and each year also recognise a prominent woman in a particular province.
For 2024, the department acknowledged one of the country’s most famous living artists, Dr Esther Mahlangu.
Known for her colourful geometric artwork inspired by her Ndebele heritage, Mahlangu, 88, also attended the ceremony.
Clinician scientist Gabriella Hyman, a University of the Witwatersrand graduate in health sciences, won the student category of the women in science awards.
HeraldLIVE
