South Africa

‘MaXhosa’ siblings launch foundation in mom’s name

Three give back to the community to honour the memory of their inspirational mother

By Simtembile Mgidi - 20 August 2024 - 06:45
The siblings behind Maxhosa Africa honoured their late mother on Sunday at Ubuntu Pathways in Zwide with the launch of the Lindelwa Foundation. From right to left: designer Laduma Ngxokolo, his sister Lihle Ngxokolo-Nqini and brother Mangaliso
LASTING LOVE: The siblings behind Maxhosa Africa honoured their late mother on Sunday at Ubuntu Pathways in Zwide with the launch of the Lindelwa Foundation. From right to left: designer Laduma Ngxokolo, his sister Lihle Ngxokolo-Nqini and brother Mangaliso
Image: EUGENE COETZEE

He has become one of the most influential men in the fashion industry with the sought-after MaXhosa Africa brand, and now founder Laduma Ngxokolo is giving back to the community in remembrance of his mother, who inspired him.

Celebrating MaXhosa’s 14th anniversary, Ngxokolo and his siblings Lihle Ngxokolo-Nqini and Mangaliso honoured their late mother on home soil with the launch of a foundation in her name.

The Lindelwa Foundation was officially launched on Sunday at Ubuntu Pathways in Zwide, Gqeberha in Eastern Cape.

Though it has been a decade since Lindelwa’s passing, the siblings agreed that it was a special day because their mother was always on their mind.

HeraldLIVE

