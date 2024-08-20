He has become one of the most influential men in the fashion industry with the sought-after MaXhosa Africa brand, and now founder Laduma Ngxokolo is giving back to the community in remembrance of his mother, who inspired him.
Celebrating MaXhosa’s 14th anniversary, Ngxokolo and his siblings Lihle Ngxokolo-Nqini and Mangaliso honoured their late mother on home soil with the launch of a foundation in her name.
The Lindelwa Foundation was officially launched on Sunday at Ubuntu Pathways in Zwide, Gqeberha in Eastern Cape.
Though it has been a decade since Lindelwa’s passing, the siblings agreed that it was a special day because their mother was always on their mind.
Read more here: www.heraldlive.co.za
HeraldLIVE
‘MaXhosa’ siblings launch foundation in mom’s name
Three give back to the community to honour the memory of their inspirational mother
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
He has become one of the most influential men in the fashion industry with the sought-after MaXhosa Africa brand, and now founder Laduma Ngxokolo is giving back to the community in remembrance of his mother, who inspired him.
Celebrating MaXhosa’s 14th anniversary, Ngxokolo and his siblings Lihle Ngxokolo-Nqini and Mangaliso honoured their late mother on home soil with the launch of a foundation in her name.
The Lindelwa Foundation was officially launched on Sunday at Ubuntu Pathways in Zwide, Gqeberha in Eastern Cape.
Though it has been a decade since Lindelwa’s passing, the siblings agreed that it was a special day because their mother was always on their mind.
Read more here: www.heraldlive.co.za
HeraldLIVE
Aspiring musician Tank shares inseparable bond with famous look-alike dad DJ Tira
Food content creator Onezwa Mbola: The original one
Kwesta conquers fear by tapping into acting
Dineo Rasedile breaks away from teen roles to first adult character
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos