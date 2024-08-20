EFF leader Julius Malema has disputed claims he interfered in government of national unity (GNU) negotiations with the ANC as he declared war on his former ally Floyd Shivambu during a meeting with EFF branches on Monday.
Sunday Times reported at the weekend Shivambu defected to the MK Party after feeling undermined and disrespected by Malema who scuppered the EFF’s prospects of joining the GNU, in which he could have served as deputy finance minister.
Malema, who dared leaders to leave the party, dismissed reports that his fraught relationship with Shivambu was centred on GNU negotiations.
He said his involvement in the negotiations came after secretary-general Marshall Dlamini sent an SOS to him after the EFF negotiators, led by Shivambu, could not reach an agreement with the ANC.
“I was the first one who said we need to join the GNU and declared that in public. The only difference I had with them was I will not join a GNU with the DA and Freedom Front Plus.”
Speaking at the party's Gauteng ground forces gathering, Malema said the negotiations collapsed before they and the ANC could discuss positions.
I've never asked to be Ramaphosa's deputy — Malema on GNU talks
Image: Antonio Muchave
EFF leader Julius Malema has disputed claims he interfered in government of national unity (GNU) negotiations with the ANC as he declared war on his former ally Floyd Shivambu during a meeting with EFF branches on Monday.
Sunday Times reported at the weekend Shivambu defected to the MK Party after feeling undermined and disrespected by Malema who scuppered the EFF’s prospects of joining the GNU, in which he could have served as deputy finance minister.
Malema, who dared leaders to leave the party, dismissed reports that his fraught relationship with Shivambu was centred on GNU negotiations.
He said his involvement in the negotiations came after secretary-general Marshall Dlamini sent an SOS to him after the EFF negotiators, led by Shivambu, could not reach an agreement with the ANC.
“I was the first one who said we need to join the GNU and declared that in public. The only difference I had with them was I will not join a GNU with the DA and Freedom Front Plus.”
Speaking at the party's Gauteng ground forces gathering, Malema said the negotiations collapsed before they and the ANC could discuss positions.
“I've never asked any position of deputy president from [President Cyril] Ramaphosa and I will never do that because I don't have anything to do with what Ramaphosa has to do,” said Malema.
“I said to Cyril, even when you constitute a government of 40% you must know [we] will demand the deputy speaker to hold government accountable and that deputy speaker is Veronica Mente. That's what I told Cyril in the discussion of two people.”
Malema also told EFF supporters those who left the party as well as those seeking to leave had sought to push the red berets to be part of the GNU even if it included the DA and the Freedom Front Plus.
He was still in the dark about the real reasons why Shivambu, who cofounded the EFF 11 years ago, decided to call it quits.
Shivambu told him it was for political reasons but Malema said he did not believe this.
The Sunday Times reported Shivambu is believed to have told EFF national officials MK Party leader Jacob Zuma had offered him a high-ranking position.
Shivambu is said to have told the meeting he rejected this offer.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Julius Malema addresses Gauteng EFF members
LISTEN | Tough road ahead for EFF: making sense of Shivambu’s exit with Prof Susan Booysen
'This is the same pain I felt when my mother passed away': Malema on Shivambu's exit
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos