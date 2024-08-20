South Africa

Investigating Directorate becomes permanent unit in NPA

Real problems are lack of skills and funding – Breytenbach

20 August 2024 - 06:30
Tauriq Moosa Legal Reporter
The National Prosecuting Authority head office in Pretoria. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL/FREDDY MAVUNDA
The National Prosecuting Authority head office in Pretoria. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL/FREDDY MAVUNDA

The Investigating Directorate against Corruption (ID) became a permanent unit within the National Prosecuting Authority, after being gazetted on Monday.

While the ID has been operating for five years to address cases raised in the Zondo commission, it did so only as a temporary unit within the NPA, established by presidential proclamation.

It is empowered to investigate and prosecute high-level and complex cases of corruption, including common law and statutory offences. These include commercial crimes such as fraud, forgery, uttering and theft. It also deals with referrals from public commissions of inquiry such as the Public Investment Corporation and SA Revenue Service inquiries.

