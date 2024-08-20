Fire destroys three classrooms in Eldorado Park school

Three classrooms were destroyed at Lancea Vale Secondary School in Eldorado Park when a fire broke out on Tuesday.

Joburg’s emergency management services (EMS) spokesperson Xolile Khumalo said firefighters swiftly responded to the fire.

According to the Gauteng education department, the fire resulted in significant damage to three classrooms in the grades 8 and 9 block. The department's preliminary reports indicate that the fire initially started on the first floor of block C.

Spokesperson for the department Steve Mabona said the fire spread rapidly, gutting three classrooms, and the structural safety of the building is now a concern.

Khumalo said the fire was reported just after 2pm and no-one was injured.