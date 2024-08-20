South Africa

Father 'hacks son to death with spade' during domestic dispute in Limpopo

20 August 2024 - 19:30
The victim was found inside the house with a deep head wound and was certified dead. Stock photo.
The victim was found inside the house with a deep head wound and was certified dead. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

A 58-year-old man appeared briefly in the Dzanani magistrate’s court on Monday for allegedly hacking his 33-year-old son to death in Mauluma village in the Mphephu policing area in Limpopo. 

According to the police, the incident occurred during a domestic dispute.

Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said when the police arrived at the scene, they found the accused, Moses Tshigomana, outside their home and were informed by family members he had been fighting with his son, whom he allegedly hacked with a spade.

“The victim was found inside the house with a deep head wound and was certified dead. The suspected murder weapon was confiscated,” he said.

Ledwaba said the case was postponed to September 4 for further police investigations.

TimesLIVE

Father kills 7-month-old son in pellet gun accident

A 37-year-old man who accidentally shot dead his seven-month-old son with a pellet gun at their home in Maololo, GaMashabela village in Limpopo, was ...
News
1 year ago

Ex-lover kills son before hanging himself

“If he was tired of life, why didn’t he just take his own life and leave my child?” These are the words of a grieving mother of a five-year-old boy ...
News
1 year ago

Man 'kills' nephew (14) with panga

The mother of a man who attacked seven children with a panga, killing one of them, because they allegedly fed him rotten meat, wants her mentally ill ...
News
4 years ago

Mother feeds son crushed glass and kills him

A 28-year-old mother has been arrested for allegedly killing and burying her son in a shallow grave after apparently feeding him crushed glasses.
News
4 years ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Busisiwe Mkhwebane's urgent application
Biden launches citizenship program for spouses | REUTERS