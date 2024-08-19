Did you know that you can opt not to receive calls from marketing companies?
This is how: You can register your personal details with Direct Marketing Association of SA (DMASA) – this helps you not receive calls from marketing companies.
The system prevents the member organisations (marketing companies) from obtaining access to the details or names of consumers listed on the Do Not Call (DNC) list. The marketer passes its database through the system and if there are any matches these are flagged and blocked for marketing purposes. Billions of records are passed through the system.
DMASA's Khulie Mdhluli said: “Once you register on the DMASA opt-out, our system allows the consumer to be on it for three years and the consumer will receive a reminder a month before the registration expires to allow them to renew their registration on the opt-out system.
“This registry allows consumers to opt out of direct marketing in general or in respect of a particular supplier of the DMASA,” she said.
You can register not to receive calls from marketing companies
About 500,000 customers have chosen to opt out
Did you know that you can opt not to receive calls from marketing companies?
This is how: You can register your personal details with Direct Marketing Association of SA (DMASA) – this helps you not receive calls from marketing companies.
The system prevents the member organisations (marketing companies) from obtaining access to the details or names of consumers listed on the Do Not Call (DNC) list. The marketer passes its database through the system and if there are any matches these are flagged and blocked for marketing purposes. Billions of records are passed through the system.
DMASA's Khulie Mdhluli said: “Once you register on the DMASA opt-out, our system allows the consumer to be on it for three years and the consumer will receive a reminder a month before the registration expires to allow them to renew their registration on the opt-out system.
“This registry allows consumers to opt out of direct marketing in general or in respect of a particular supplier of the DMASA,” she said.
Frustrated consumers want companies to mute tele-sales calls
Why telemarketing calls keep bugging you
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos