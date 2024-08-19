South Africa

You can register not to receive calls from marketing companies

About 500,000 customers have chosen to opt out

19 August 2024 - 06:00
Image: 123RF

Did you know that you can opt not to receive calls from marketing companies?

This is how: You can register your personal details with Direct Marketing Association of SA (DMASA) – this helps you not receive calls from marketing companies.

The system prevents the member organisations (marketing companies) from obtaining access to the details or names of consumers listed on the Do Not Call (DNC) list. The marketer passes its database through the system and if there are any matches these are flagged and blocked for marketing purposes. Billions of records are passed through the system.

DMASA's Khulie Mdhluli said: “Once you register on the DMASA opt-out, our system allows the consumer to be on it for three years and the consumer will receive a reminder a month before the registration expires to allow them to renew their registration on the opt-out system.

“This registry allows consumers to opt out of direct marketing in general or in respect of a particular supplier of the DMASA,” she said. 

Frustrated consumers want companies to mute tele-sales calls

Homechoice, Cartrack, DStv, Old Mutual, Discovery Insure and Iwyze are some of the companies that consumers have flagged for allegedly harassing and ...
News
10 hours ago

Why telemarketing calls keep bugging you

Isn’t it annoying when you are busy with your work and suddenly you get a telesales call from an 087 number?
Business
6 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Dr Mbongiseni Buthelezi on civil society's efforts to fight poverty, inequality
Celebrate Women’s Month with Chateau Del Rei