South Africa

WATCH | Julius Malema addresses Gauteng EFF members

By SowetanLIVE - 19 August 2024 - 18:39

EFF leader Julius Malema addresses Gauteng EFF members at the Orlando Community Hall in Soweto. 

LISTEN | Tough road ahead for EFF: making sense of Shivambu’s exit with Prof Susan Booysen

The EFF will find it difficult to grow, says Prof Susan Booysen after founding member and deputy leader Floyd Shivambu turned his back on the party.
News
2 days ago

'This is the same pain I felt when my mother passed away': Malema on Shivambu's exit

EFF leader Julius Malema described former deputy Floyd Shivambu's departure as a sore loss, saying it reminded him of the pain he felt when he lost ...
News
4 days ago

WATCH | Shivambu resigns from EFF, joins MK Party

Floyd Shivambu has resigned as EFF's deputy president, saying he would be joining former president Jacob Zuma's MK Party.
News
4 days ago

'At a difficult time in his life, Malema accepted him': Niehaus on Manyi leaving EFF to join MK Party

Mzwanele Manyi resigned from the EFF on Thursday after being sworn in as an EFF MP in June.
News
3 days ago

Trending

Latest Videos

CIC Julius Malema Addresses Gauteng Provincial Ground Forces Forum
Sicily yacht sinking: One dead and six missing as vessel SINKS off Italian coast