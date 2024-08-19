Impeached former public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's urgent application against the public protector's office, where she is fighting to be paid her multimillion-rand gratuity, is being heard at the Pretoria high court on Monday.
Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka has argued Mkhwebane is not entitled to the money because she was impeached.
She was removed from office last year for misconduct and incompetence after a section 194 parliamentary inquiry.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Busisiwe Mkhwebane's urgent gratuity court application continues
Courtesy of SABC
Impeached former public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's urgent application against the public protector's office, where she is fighting to be paid her multimillion-rand gratuity, is being heard at the Pretoria high court on Monday.
Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka has argued Mkhwebane is not entitled to the money because she was impeached.
She was removed from office last year for misconduct and incompetence after a section 194 parliamentary inquiry.
TimesLIVE
Mkhwebane heads to high court to challenge nonpayment of gratuity
Justice department allocates R4.2bn to staff salaries
Tardiness costs Free State lecturer her R300k-per-year job
Living costs force consumers to access wages before payday
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos