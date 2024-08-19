‘Trafficked’ woman saved by lying about her health

“They said this was sort of insurance on their side, that if she got to the country and didn’t like the environment, they wouldn’t have wasted money. This made sense to her and brought her a sense of comfort,” said Monyela.
A South African woman who was allegedly trafficked to Thailand under the guise of a call centre job only to find that she would be expected to be a sex worker will be returning home after the government’s intervention.
This was after the department of international affairs spokesperson, Clayson Monyela, was tagged on an X post that was asking for assistance for the woman who landed in Thailand last Wednesday.
Monyela said the woman was now at a hostel and an organisation that helps South Africans in Thailand had managed to raise some of the money for her to return home.
“They have managed to raise R3,000, which is like half of the money for the ticket, which is R6,500. So I decided to pay the rest from my pocket,” he said.
According to Monyela, the 33-year-old woman is from Brakpan and heard about a call centre job from someone in her neighbourhood.
She said she googled the job and it showed that the company was based between the borders of Thailand and Myanmar.
“She eventually secured an interview online and it was quick. She had successfully passed the interview and they told her that she would have to make arrangements to go to Thailand on her own, but that they would provide her with a return ticket.
“They said this was sort of insurance on their side, that if she got to the country and didn’t like the environment, they wouldn’t have wasted money. This made sense to her and brought her a sense of comfort,” said Monyela.
Monyela said the woman’s prospective employers gave her R10,000 for pocket money to use in Thailand upon landing. She then used her funds to book a ticket to Thailand.
“ When she landed in Thailand, she was picked up from the airport and travelled to the company.
“She said this was when the first red flag appeared in her head, as they were passing many cities and seemed to be driving for at least 10 hours. Every time she asked where they were going, the driver would tell them that he was taking them to the company and it’s a bit far,” said Monyela.
However, the woman was allegedly transported over a border post and cars were even changed.
“It was only when they got to a small town and what she presumed was a hotel did bells start going off. The nail in the coffin was when she was asked for her medical records, which she found odd. She told them that she had HIV tests back home and that was what she could provide, but the men in the room said they wanted to test her for STIs.
“She said she quickly thought on her feet and lied.
“She told them that she had an STI which she was now treating and which was very stubborn.
“That immediately made them angry. They told her that she would be sent back and demanded that she pay back the R10,000.
Monyela said the woman then asked what type of job had they expected her to do.
“The men told her that she would be a sex worker and that some clients wanted to have unprotected sex and they couldn’t risk infection. He further told her she would be able to leave after three years of working for them.
“However, she told them her visas only allowed her to stay for three months, to which they replied that they would stay illegally in the country and once it was time for her to return home, they would pay all the damages. That’s when she realised that she was trafficked,” said Monyela.
Monyela said the woman was only saved because she lied about her STI status as the men were angry and took her back to the airport and gave her a return ticket.
However, when she tried to book a flight back to SA, Monyela said the woman found that the ticket was fake.
She slept at the airport for two days before a small Thai women’s organisation found her through the police.
According to Monyela, this type of scam was growing increasingly common as human traffickers become smarter.
“They are getting much better at making everything seem legit, from their websites and interview processes to when it’s time for you to go. They even give you money to make it more believable, and this is done to a lot of South African women, young women who are desperate for work,” said Monyela.
