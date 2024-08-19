South Africa

Teen in court in connection with murder of grade 10 Western Cape pupil

By TIMESLIVE - 19 August 2024 - 12:57
Grade 10 pupil Deveney Nel was murdered.
Image: Overberg High School/Facebook

A 17-year-old boy arrested in connection with the death of a grade 10 school pupil in Caledon appeared in court on Monday in the town, about 100km east of Cape Town, on a charge of murder.

Deveney Nel, 16, was found dead in a storeroom at Hoërskool Overberg after an extensive search more than a week ago. She was reported missing by her mother after failing to return home from school.

The accused may not be identified as he is a minor.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the accused appeared in the Caledon magistrate's court and would be kept at a place of safety while the investigation continues.

The case was postponed to September 18.

TimesLIVE

