Limpopo taxi driver and passenger killed in hail of bullets
Image: GARETH WILSON
Limpopo transport and community safety MEC Violet Mathye has condemned the killing of a taxi driver and a passenger in Zebediela near Lebowakgomo at the weekend while police have launched a manhunt for the killers.
The 49-year-old passenger and a 42-year-old taxi driver died when the taxi they were travelling in was ambushed and hit by a hail of bullets.
Department spokesperson Phuti Lekganyane said the drive-by shooting was similar to an incident in March this year. Taxi violence could not be ruled out as the cause of the killings.
During the March incident the government assembled a task team that included taxi operators to ensure the sector was stabilised and peaceful. At the time it was reported agreements had been formulated and there were permanent solutions in place.
Lekganyane added the latest incident had the potential to undermine the safety and security of civilians.
Mathye directed police to ensure the perpetrators are brought to book. “Even if these acts are sporadic we cannot have a situation where our commuters are using public transport facilities while fearing for their lives,” she said.
