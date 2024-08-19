The Pietermaritzburg magistrate's court has granted bail of R5,000 to a police officer arrested by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) last week for allegedly raping a woman who had gone to a police station to obtain an affidavit.
On Monday, the officer appeared in court on charges of rape. The case was postponed to October 11 for further investigation.
It is alleged that on August 15, the policeman raped a 26-year-old complainant when she went to the Pietermaritzburg police station to obtain an affidavit.
Ipid spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said the woman met the police officer, who was dressed in full uniform.
“The officer offered to assist the complainant and asked her to follow him to his office.”
The officer allegedly asked her to wait in the office and went to fetch an affidavit.
“He came back and completed the affidavit and then he allegedly made advances towards the complainant. She rejected his advances and the police officer allegedly locked the door, removed his service pistol, placed it on the table and allegedly raped the complainant,” he said.
Shuping said the complainant reported the incident to her family and they took her to Mountain Rise police station to open a case.
He said the incident was reported to Ipid for investigation and the officer was arrested.
TimesLIVE
Cop arrested for allegedly raping a complainant at a police station
Image: GARETH WILSON
TimesLIVE
