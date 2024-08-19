652 cases of diarrhoea recorded in Baberton area

At least 652 cases of diarrhoea have been recorded by the department of health in Barberton, Mpumalanga, since August 9, while about 100 people were hospitalised.
Though there’s no clear indication from the municipality and other government institutions what the real problem is, some residents were allegedly told the problem was with the water they drink.
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), on the other hand, said they were not aware of the situation in the province.
“I’ve not heard anything about Mpumalanga and have not dealt with the cases you are saying are there,” said the NICD’s Pelonomi Matolo.
Resident Sibusiso Ndlovu told SowetanLIVE they were told that their water was contaminated after his one-year-old grandson started suffering from diarrhoea and had to be rushed to a nearby clinic.
“They said the water we are using is the problem. They gave us pills and other medication, including some powder, which they said we must mix with our water,” said Ndlovu.
Another resident, Bongani Mavimbela, said he thought he was going to die.
Mavimbela said he spent the whole week going to the hospital.
“This is very painful, I had to spend a week going to the Barberton Hospital, every day. They would help me get a bit stronger and send me home."
The spokesperson for the department of health in Mpumalanga, Christopher Nobela, told SowetanLIVE that as of August 17 they had 652 cases of diarrhoea reported at different health facilities in Barberton.
“Ninety-seven people were hospitalised and 79 have already been discharged. The cases of diarrhoea are of serious concern, hence we are working with the Mbombela local municipality and Ehlanzeni district municipality,” Nobela said.
Spokesperson for Mbombela local municipality Joseph Ngala said according to their recent tests, there was nothing out of the ordinary with the water.
However, more tests would be conducted, he said.
“The city welcomes the decline in the number of cases of residents affected by the recent bout of diarrhoea in the southern region (Barberton) over the past week.
“Our investigation into the recent diarrhoea cases is ongoing, and we are testing our water regularly. So far, our pre-incident water samples have met all safety standards. The investigation of our treatment plants to produce water of the highest quality has resulted in exploring upgrades and new technologies to maximise their effectiveness and stay ahead of the curve.
“We’ll continue to test and update you until we find the root cause and ensure our water is safe for everyone,” said Ngala.
‘Let them give us tap water then we will vote’
“To this end, the city welcomes the report from the department of health confirming that the unfortunate loss of life of a nine-month-old child was not the result of the ongoing diarrhoea outbreak. The city further appeals to our communities to always remain calm and await factual information coming from the government in times like these.”
According to Ngala, it was not true that they were providing untreated water to residents.
“For now we have other alternatives for water including water tankers in some areas,” said Ngala.
City of Mbombela mayor Sibongile Makushe-Mazibuko told Sowetan that they had checked and tested the water and there was no e-coli or harmful materials at their water treatment plants.
The spokesperson for the department of water and sanitation in Mpumalanga, Themba Khoza, told SowetanLIVE they did not have clear answers on the cause of the diarrhoea, adding they had taken samples for testing.
“We have taken samples and believe we will have results to better communicate what the cause of this is,” said Khoza.
