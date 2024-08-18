South Africa

Libyan cadets found at illegal military camp to be deported

‘We will ensure the country’s immigration laws are respected’

18 August 2024 - 09:54
Koena Mashale Journalist
The 95 Libyans who were arrested at a suspected secret military training camp near White River.
Image: Mandla Khoza

The 95 Libyans that were arrested after being found at a suspected illegal military camp in Mpumalanga were expected to be deported on Sunday morning.

Home affairs spokesperson Siya Qoza said the men were scheduled to leave the country from Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport on a flight paid for by the Libyan government. 

“Preparations to deport 95 Libyans who were arrested in White River, Mpumalanga, have been concluded and are scheduled to be flown out this morning,” said Qoza.

The men were arrested and charged with contravening the Immigration Act after they were found at the Milites Dei Security Services in White River allegedly undergoing military training. They had allegedly misrepresented themselves when applying for visas.

On Thursday, the NPA announced the withdrawal of the case against the men and handed them over to home affairs.

Qoza said that led to the department expediting the process to deport them. 

Home affairs minister Leon Schreiber welcomed the swift conclusion of the deportation. 

“I commend the Home Affairs officials and other law enforcement officers who worked tirelessly to ensure an expeditious deportation. We will continue to deploy all resources at our disposal to ensure that the country’s immigration laws are respected and observed,” said Schreiber.

SowetanLIVE 

