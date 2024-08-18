South Africa

Cops nab alleged kidnapping and drug syndicate ringleader at OR Tambo airport

By TIMESLIVE - 18 August 2024 - 17:35
A 40-year-old man was arrested at the OR Tambo international airport on Sunday in connection with a kidnapping and drugs syndicate.
A 40-year-old man was arrested at the OR Tambo international airport on Sunday in connection with a kidnapping and drugs syndicate.
Image: SAPS

A man alleged to be the mastermind behind a string of business kidnappings and a multimillion-rand drug syndicate was nabbed as he arrived in SA at OR Tambo airport on Sunday. 

Police spokesperson Brig Brig Athlenda Mathe said the 40-year old suspect, whose left foot is bandaged and who walks with a crutch, was under surveillance as a key player in a transnational organised crime syndicate.

“Police have been keeping a close watch on the suspect's movement. The suspect is believed to be one of the ringleaders behind a kidnapping-for-ransom syndicate targeting businessmen in SA.

“He is specifically linked to the kidnapping of a 63-year-old businessman in Helderkruin, Roodepoort, in July. He [the businessman] was rescued on the same day police made the discovery of R300m worth of crystal meth at two properties in Fourways and a hotel in Bruma.”

Mathe said the man, who was arrested by a multidisciplinary team including the SAPS anti-kidnapping task team, counter intelligence, detectives, JMPD K-9 unit, Flying Squad and private security, will be charged with eight other suspects who were arrested for the kidnapping of the businessman and the drug bust.

TimesLIVE

Police bust Durban syndicate who 'kidnap women, raid bank accounts'

Durban metro police have bust a syndicate of scammers who allegedly preyed on at least 30 women at shopping centres before kidnapping, assaulting and ...
News
1 week ago

Kidnapped businessman rescued and drugs worth R300m seized

A 63-year-old businessman has been rescued from a kidnapping syndicate by police, who also seized R300m of drugs when they pounced on the suspects in ...
News
2 weeks ago

Another Gqeberha businessman kidnapped, search on

Kidnappers rammed businessman Kelvin Naidoo's Mercedes-Benz and forced him into their vehicle in a brazen abduction on Friday morning, Eastern Cape ...
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Celebrate Women’s Month with Chateau Del Rei
Identity theft on the rise in South Africa