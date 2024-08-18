Cops nab alleged kidnapping and drug syndicate ringleader at OR Tambo airport

A man alleged to be the mastermind behind a string of business kidnappings and a multimillion-rand drug syndicate was nabbed as he arrived in SA at OR Tambo airport on Sunday.
Police spokesperson Brig Brig Athlenda Mathe said the 40-year old suspect, whose left foot is bandaged and who walks with a crutch, was under surveillance as a key player in a transnational organised crime syndicate.
“Police have been keeping a close watch on the suspect's movement. The suspect is believed to be one of the ringleaders behind a kidnapping-for-ransom syndicate targeting businessmen in SA.
“He is specifically linked to the kidnapping of a 63-year-old businessman in Helderkruin, Roodepoort, in July. He [the businessman] was rescued on the same day police made the discovery of R300m worth of crystal meth at two properties in Fourways and a hotel in Bruma.”
Mathe said the man, who was arrested by a multidisciplinary team including the SAPS anti-kidnapping task team, counter intelligence, detectives, JMPD K-9 unit, Flying Squad and private security, will be charged with eight other suspects who were arrested for the kidnapping of the businessman and the drug bust.
TimesLIVE
Image: SAPS
