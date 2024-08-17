South Africa

Police arrest boy, 17, for murder after grade 10 pupil found dead in school storeroom

17 August 2024 - 13:14
The Caledon community is mourning the death of 16-year-old Deveney Nel.
Image: Overberg High School/Facebook

Western Cape police have arrested a 17-year-old boy for the murder of grade 10 pupil Deveney Nel who was found dead in a storeroom at her school, Hoërskool Overburg, in Caledon more than a week ago. 

After an extensive investigation police made a breakthrough in the case and arrested the teenage boy on Friday evening. 

Police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said the teenager is charged with murder and expected to appear in the Caledon magistrate's court on Monday.

“Since the discovery of the body of the female [pupil], serious violent crimes detectives have been hard at work, pursuing several leads,” Potelwa said.

We will spare no resources in getting to the perpetrators of crime
Lt-Gen Thembisile Patekile, Western Cape police commissioner 

Nel, who lived in Grabouw, was reported missing by her mother after failing to return home from school.

The Caledon police established a search party and Nel, 16, was found dead in a storeroom at the school on August 7. 

Medical personnel declared the teenage girl dead at the scene and she was identified as the missing person.

Western Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembisile Patekile applauded the police for the breakthrough in the case as the fight against crimes targeting women, children and other vulnerable people intensifies.

“We will spare no resources in getting to the perpetrators of crime. Gender-based violence and femicide is a priority for the SA Police Service. Hence we welcome his arrest,” Patekile said.

TimesLIVE

Survivor relives horrific Kanana tavern shooting