Huge counterfeit goods bust in downtown Joburg

The Hawks and other law enforcement agencies have confiscated counterfeit goods valued at R37m in an intelligence-driven operation in the Johannesburg CBD.
Hawks spokesperson WO Wendy Nkabi said an assortment of branded sneakers, shorts, and T-shirts like Timberland, Adidas, Reebok, Lacoste and Nike were confiscated during the raid conducted in Kerk Street.
She said a multidisciplinary team comprising the Hawks, SAPS national counterfeit , contraband and illicit goods policing, border police (ORTIA), Gauteng public order policing and saturation units and Gauteng crime prevention wardens were part of the operation that raided several warehouses where the counterfeit goods were found.
Nkabi said though the goods were confiscated, no arrests were made but said investigations were continuing.
