South Africa

Angie Motshekga appointed acting president as Ramaphosa travels to Harare

17 August 2024 - 11:13
Minister of defence and military veterans Angie Motshekga.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Minister of defence and military veterans Angie Motshekga will serve as acting president on Saturday as President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to attend a Sadc summit in Zimbabwe.

Ramaphosa will be on a working visit in Harare on Saturday to take part in the 44th Ordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Sadc region, presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said.

Motshekga was sworn in as president for the day by outgoing chief justice Raymond Zondo.

Magwenya said Ramaphosa had already arrived in Harare to mark not only the 30th anniversary of the country’s democracy but also 30th anniversary of the country’s membership of and participation in Sadc.

“[Ramaphosa] will participate in discussions on the agenda of the summit that include the status of member state contributions, regional food and nutrition security, status of health in the region, implementation of the Sadc industrialisation strategy and road map as well as candidatures to continental and international organisations,” said Magwenya.

TimesLIVE

