Treasury limits Gauteng health department rollover

The department received approval for R250m less than it asked for

16 August 2024 - 07:00
Linda Ensor Parliamentary Correspondent
The Gauteng health department has only received Treasury approval to roll over R530m of the R1.1bn it failed to spend in 2023/24, which means R570m will be returned to the fiscus. 

The department requested a rollover of R780m. 

DA provincial health spokesperson Jack Bloom said this was disclosed by the Gauteng head of the health department Arnold Malotana at a meeting of the Gauteng legislature's health committee on Wednesday. 

“It is appalling that so much money has been lost that should have been used to improve healthcare in Gauteng,” Bloom said. “Furthermore, according to accrual figures given at yesterday's meeting, R3.45bn is owed to suppliers for more than 30 days.” 

Bloom said a “wholesale” change of top management in the department was needed to fix the “dire inefficiency and corruption” which affected service delivery in the province. 

