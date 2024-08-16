The charges against the three individuals stem from an incident at Matshidiso Primary School in Katlehong, which was captured on video and went viral on social media.
In the video, Motsoeneng is seen wielding pangas alongside a gunman at the school, while two children cry hysterically nearby.
Motsoeneng later explained that he went to the school to help his son, who was being prevented from leaving with his two children. According to Motsoeneng, the children's maternal grandmother, who works at the school, allegedly stopped the father from picking them up.
This follows an ongoing custody battle between the children's paternal family (Motsoeneng) and their maternal grandmother, which began after the children's mother, who was married to Motsoeneng's son, passed away earlier this year.
The incident sparked outrage in the community, resulting in a protest where angry residents set his church on fire.
The children's maternal grandmother and uncle were also arrested following the violent incident at the school. They were charged with two counts of assault and one count of intimidation.
They also appeared in court on August 7 and were granted bail of R1,000 each. The bail conditions prohibited them from contacting the state's witnesses or entering the complainants' home.
Their case was postponed to September 10 for further investigation.
Pastor Mboro seeks bail, cites job losses
People depend on me spiritually and financially, says Mboro as he pleads for bail
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Controversial pastor Paseka ‘Pastor Mboro’ Motsoeneng pleaded with the court to release him on bail saying he employs 30 people and his continued detention will result in them losing their jobs.
“I have people dependent on me spiritually and financially. I am the director of the Incredible Happenings church, which employs 30 people. If I am detained until the end of the trial, they will lose their jobs and livelihoods. I only have R3,000 available for bail,” read Motsoeneng's affidavit.
Motsoeneng, a relative, and bodyguard Clement Baloyi, appeared in the Palm Ridge Magistrate Court on Friday for a bail hearing that started in the late afternoon.
This follows their appearance in court on August 7.
The three face multiple charges that include kidnapping, possession of dangerous weapons, and assault.
In his affidavit that was read out by his lawyer, Philip Dlamini, the clergyman said he would not evade trial should bail be granted.
“...and I intend to plead not guilty to the charges against me. I am emotionally and physically connected to South Africa without any ties outside the country and therefore I am unable and cannot contravene the bail conditions and pose no threat of evading trial. My release will not disturb public order or undermine public laws,” read the affidavit.
Motsoeneng's bodyguard, on the other hand, said he could only afford R500. The relative also stated that this was all they could afford.
“If denied bail, my children will lose both parents in such a short space of time. I have only R500 for bail as I am overburdened with responsibilities. I am the only living parent who is able to provide for my three children, providing for them financially and emotionally. If I am denied bail, they will continue to be traumatized by the circumstances,” read the relative's affidavit.
Police, however, opposed bail, stating that Motsoeneng did not provide an accurate address, and they would not be able to find him if he were to be released.
They also said Motsoeneng knows the witnesses and their home addresses and would pose a threat to them.
The prosecutor argued that not only would Motsoeneng and his co-accused be a danger to witnesses but they would also pose a great danger to the community as a whole.
