"Home affairs is moving with files, let's deal with the judgment first," said Hall.
He then said the state had decided to withdraw the criminal charges against the Libyans on basis that there had been consultation with the defence through representation.
"Therefore, the court withdraws the criminal charges and that is to allow the department of home affairs to deal with the accused administratively," said Hall.
Speaking to the media outside the White River magistrate's court while his clients celebrated and hugged each other after the case was withdrawn, lawyer Nico du Plessis said he did not know which airport his clients would use to return home.
"My clients are very happy now that they are going home, something they always asked for initially when they were arrested.
"In our representation, we said that our clients applied to study in White River for security in a company that we entered into a contract with, and our clients applied from Tunisia and entered the country correctly and didn't break any law.
"We then made it clear that our clients need to be deported, not charged. They did not know that what they trained for was wrong," said Du Plessis.
He said the deportation was part of the agreement with the state.
Home affairs minister Leon Schreiber has since instructed the department to "proceed with speed while observing all the legal processes to ensure that the deportations are conducted swiftly".
"The department stands ready to send the group back to their home country.
“We will not hesitate to act decisively to ensure that anyone who breaches the immigration laws of the country is processed through the courts and accordingly faces the consequences. Respect for the rule of law is sacrosanct,” said Schreiber.
Many questions remain unanswered after charges against Libyans are withdrawn
Police say probe on camp goes ahead as group is handed over to home affairs
Image: Mandla Khoza
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on Thursday announced the withdrawal of the case against the 95 Libyans who were arrested at a suspected military camp in Mpumalanga after allegedly misrepresenting themselves when applying for visas.
This case captured the nation's attention and sparked concerns about domestic security and international relations.
The men were supposed to appear in court on August 26 but their case was brought forward to Thursday where the NPA dropped the charge of contravention of the Immigration Act the group was facing, saying there were no prospects of a successful prosecution.
According to NPA spokesperson Monica Nyuswa, the acting director of public prosecutions Sonja Ntuli, reviewed all available evidence and the representations made on behalf of the accused and having considered the evidence and policy considerations, decided to withdraw the charges preferred against all the men.
“The charges related to alleged misrepresentations made by the accused in their applications for study visas. There were other more serious allegations that SAPS needed to look into,” Nyuswa said.
“Having worked closely with all relevant stakeholders in the criminal justice system, it has been decided that these matters will be dealt with administratively in terms of the Immigration Act and its regulations by department of home affairs officials.
“Importantly, the Hawks are proceeding with investigations against the planners, organisers and financiers of the military training camp. The NPA is working closely with the Hawks to ensure that these alleged criminals are brought to justice as appropriate.”
However, here are some of the questions the NPA has not answered about this:
Minister of police Senzo Mchunu's spokesperson Kamogelo Mogotsi said: "The visas that were used by the Libyans were not obtained in good faith and as a result, they are in the country illegally, hence the need for their deportation and why they cannot continue training of any kind in the country.
"PSiRA [Private Security industry Regulatory Authority] is still busy with its investigation in respect of the owners of the training camp and they have been served with suspension letters."
Mpumalanga police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli said the police investigation will focus on the training camp.
"The camp was granted a licence to train people for security, rather than the alleged military camp. Hence the investigation will be focused on matters around the camp on its own," said Mdhluli.
Before magistrate Eddie Hall granted the request by the state to withdraw the charge, officials from the department of home affairs came inside court with large files in boxes containing the names of the 95 men while the court was in session.
NPA withdraws charge against 95 Libyans, hands them over to home affairs
