WATCH | Shivambu resigns from EFF, joins MK Party

15 August 2024 - 12:40
Jeanette Chabalala Senior Reporter
Floyd Shivambu announced his resignation at the EFF's media briefing on August 15, 2014.
Floyd Shivambu has resigned as EFF's deputy president, saying he would be joining former president Jacob Zuma's MK Party.

Shivambu announced this during a media briefing in Johannesburg on Thursday.

“My non-renewal of the EFF's membership is not a vote of no confidence in the organisation but a revolutionary act that would allow progressive forces to unite and work towards the agenda,” he said.

Malema said the party had lost valuable a member.

“Floyd is not the only one, Jimmy Manyi has also resigned to go and join MK and there will be many others who are going to leave the EFF because they have their loyalty and support to the deputy president but fighters on the ground should be prepared for more people to follow and this should not as a point of collapse for the EFF."

Malema said this was a testing moment, adding that they will not be hauling insults at each other and won't be speaking badly about each other.

Malema also announced that Manyi resigned on Monday.

