The Gauteng high court is on Thursday hearing the MK Party's case against the SABC over the use of the term government of national unity (GNU).
The MK Party filed urgent papers in the high court in July to challenge the SABC's use of the term. The party is asking the high court to, among other things, declare the conduct of the SABC unconstitutional and invalid, alleging it constitutes a breach of the public broadcaster's independence and public mandate.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | MK Party takes SABC to court over use of term 'GNU'
Courtesy of SABC News
The Gauteng high court is on Thursday hearing the MK Party's case against the SABC over the use of the term government of national unity (GNU).
The MK Party filed urgent papers in the high court in July to challenge the SABC's use of the term. The party is asking the high court to, among other things, declare the conduct of the SABC unconstitutional and invalid, alleging it constitutes a breach of the public broadcaster's independence and public mandate.
TimesLIVE
MK party and IEC mired in withdrawal of vote-rigging case
MK Party says expelled members were warned not to take their seats
ANC granted leave to appeal in MK Party copyright infringement case
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos