Residential property prices increase by 3.5% nationally
Western Cape leads, surging by 7.7%
Stats SA says residential property prices have increased by 3.5% in the 12 months leading up to March 2024.
This marks a slight increase from the 3.1% observed in February, according to the latest Residential Property Price Index (RPPI) report.
The Western Cape led with the highest property price increases, with prices surging by 7.7% in March 2024 compared to March 2023.
This surge contributed 2.7 percentage points to the national inflation rate.
The City of Cape Town was also a significant contributor to metropolitan areas' inflation, with a 5.7% increase, adding 1.9 percentage points.
Stats SA said the North West also saw a notable rise in property prices, with a 5.0% increase, while Mpumalanga recorded a more modest 2.3% rise.
“In contrast, the Northern Cape and Limpopo experienced declines in property prices, with decreases of 4.8% and 2.3%, respectively. Gauteng saw only a marginal increase of 0.7%.
“Focusing on South Africa’s major metropolitan areas, the RPPI shows that residential property prices in these regions increased by 2.6% in March 2024, up from 2,1% in February,” it said.
Buffalo City Metro in the Eastern Cape saw the most substantial rise in property prices, with a 7.0% increase.
“However, not all metropolitan areas witnessed growth. In Gauteng, while Ekurhuleni and the City of Tshwane saw property prices rise, the City of Johannesburg experienced a 1.3% decline.
“Similarly, Nelson Mandela Bay municipality and eThekwini municipality recorded drops in property prices,” said Stats SA.
Prices for new properties rose by 3.1% in March 2024, compared to a 2.4% increase for resold properties.
Sectional title properties increased by 2.2% year-on-year (2023 to 2024) and 0.4% month-on-month (February 2023 to March 2024, while freehold properties increased by 2.0% year-on-year and 0.4% month-on-month.
“When examining long-term trends, the RPPI indicates that national property prices have risen by 23.8% over the past five years, averaging an annual increase of 4.8%.
First-time homebuyer market flourishing resurgence
“The Western Cape again leads, with a 35.5% increase over this period.”
On the other hand, Gauteng's property prices rose by 16.4%, which is below the national average.
Stats SA said the City of Johannesburg has seen slow growth, with only an 8.6% increase in property prices over the past five years.
Provincially, the Eastern Cape experienced a 1.2% increase year-on-year, while the Free State saw a 1.9% rise, and KwaZulu-Natal registered a modest 0.2% increase.
In metropolitan areas, Mangaung saw a 1.8% year-on-year increase, while Nelson Mandela Bay experienced a 0.9% decrease, and eThekwini recorded a 0.5% decrease.
