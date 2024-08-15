South Africa

A man who fell asleep next to his rape victim sentenced to 15 years in jail

Tshepo Lethebe attacked a 21-year-old physically challenged woman in 2021

15 August 2024
The Sasolburg High court has sentenced Tshepo Lethebe to 15 years' direct imprisonment.
Image: 123RF

A 19-year-old man who raped a 21-year-old physically challenged victim in 2021 in the Free State and fell asleep next to her after the attack has been found guilty and sentenced.

The Free State high court sitting in Sasolburg sentenced Tshepo Lethebe to 15 years of direct imprisonment. 

Police spokesperson Sgt Sinah Mpakane said that on February 7 2021, the victim was at her home when Lethebe entered her house and, without uttering a word, grabbed her by hand and dragged her to his home.

Lethebe then undressed the victim and raped her.

“After raping her, he fell asleep next to the victim. The victim got up, dressed herself, and sought help. The accused was arrested the same day by Sgt Sara Maleka and attended trial until he was sentenced this week.” 

Mpakane said Maleka, of the Mafube family violence, child protection and sexual offences (FCS) unit, and prosecutor Mthetwa worked tirelessly to send a strong message to abusers of women and children that their behaviour will never be tolerated. 

